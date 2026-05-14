Jajpur: A teenager died and her parents were critically injured after their car plunged off a bridge on National Highway-16 in Odisha’s Jajpur district Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred near Khanditar within Kuakhia police limits.

The deceased has been identified as Srestha Mukherjee (15), a resident of Ghasipura in Keonjhar district, police said.

Kuakhia police station inspector-in-charge Sushant Kumar Sethy said the accident occurred around 2 pm while Srestha, her father Dindayal, and her mother were returning home to Bhubaneswar by car.

The vehicle fell 20 feet off the bridge after the driver lost control. While the daughter died on the spot, her parents sustained critical injuries, he said.

With the help of the locals, Kuakhia police and local fire brigade personnel rescued the injured and admitted them to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

Police have sent the body to Jajpur hospital for post-mortem examination.