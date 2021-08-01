Air pollution has become a major concern. Whether one does yoga, exercise or wears a mask, if the body is not getting enough oxygen, it is difficult to avoid diseases. Therefore, it would be a wise decision to use a mask to avoid polluted air.

Apart from that, there are also foods that increase the oxygen level. Along with being rich in vitamins and minerals, alkaline is also found in fruits and vegetables. Because of this, some fruits and vegetables work to give oxygen to body.

Include it daily in your diet to never let your body lack oxygen:

Banana: – Banana, despite its pH value being 4.5 and 4.7, it helps in increasing the oxygen level in the body.

Lemon: – Just as Vitamin C protects the body against diseases by giving energy, in the same way lemon also helps in increasing the oxygen level in the body.

Grapes : – Grapes are rich in antioxidants. It reduces the free radicals present in the body as well as increases the oxygen level.

Papaya: – Papaya has innumerable benefits. Doctors advise patients to eat papaya. One reason for this is that the pH value of papaya is more than 8.5. Because of this, by increasing oxygen in the blood cells, this fruit makes the patient healthy again.