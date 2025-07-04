Nowadays, surprising things often go viral on social media. People cross all limits to become overnight sensations. Some become blind for views on social media and forget about humanity and sentiments.

One such video has surfaced that has angered social media users. In the video, a female boxer from Russia, Anastasia Luchkina, is being trolled on the internet. She is seen offering a vape pen to an endangered orangutan (Dana) in the Taigan Safari Park of Crimea.

Russian boxer Anastasia Luchkina lets an endangered orangutan take a hit from her vape pen. The 24-year-old boxer is under fire after having the orangutan use her e-cigarette in Crimea. According to local outlets, the orangutan displayed "disturbing" behavior after consuming… pic.twitter.com/oRjhq59XLa — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 2, 2025

First, Anastasia vapes, and then she offers it to Dana, who also does the same. As soon as the video went viral, a wave of anger swept across social media. Many people have strongly condemned the act, calling it a new level of animal cruelty. Several animal rights organizations, including PETA UK, have called it shameful and demanded strict action.

This viral video has been shared on the social media platform X from an account named @CollinRugg. The video has been viewed more than 7.5 million times so far. Users are criticizing the Russian woman. One user commented, “Who does this to animals? What kind of human is she?” while another wrote, “I have done this before. She will be fine.”