Expressing love is no longer limited to movies. People are now showcasing it in unique and innovative ways in real life as well. A scroll through social media reveals countless videos where individuals leave no stone unturned to make their relationship moments truly special and memorable. One such proposal is currently trending on social media.

In this viral video, a boy chose such a dramatic way to propose to his girlfriend that it will leave viewers both smiling and momentarily scared by the background scene. The proposal has taken the internet by storm.

This video comes from South Dakota, USA. A couple named Bryce Shelton and Paige Bardomas, who were online friends for a long time, pulled off something extraordinary that is now creating a buzz online. Both shared a deep love for nature and weather. Coincidentally, when Bryce decided to propose to Paige, the weather also played a surprising role.

As Bryce got down on one knee to express his feelings, a tornado began forming in the background. The ominous clouds and the powerful tornado turned this proposal into something straight out of a movie. The breathtaking scene has since gone viral on social media.

The video was shared on social media platform X by an account named @BrandonCopicWx and has been viewed by thousands of people so far. Many users are reacting to the post. One user wrote, “Brother, whatever you say, this scene looks very cute.” Another commented, “No matter what the weather is… you both will be together!” A third user quipped, “It can be said that she was swept away by the emotions of the moment.”