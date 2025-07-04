A disturbing incident has come to light from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, where an elderly man was thrashed for indecent behaviour.

The incident occurred when a woman was standing on the roadside, and the old man allegedly approached her from behind and began engaging in obscene acts. As soon as the woman realised what was happening, she immediately turned around, caught hold of the man, and beat him fiercely on the spot. People are appreciating the woman’s courageous response.

Watch video: https://www.instagram.com/p/DLhZQ3exgff/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=invalid&ig_rid=d751ffdb-2c9d-44c3-a72b-90c4a3cd30f0

A bystander recorded a video of the incident on a mobile phone and posted it on social media. As soon as the video went viral, the police administration took cognisance of the matter, registered a case against the man on charges of molestation, and initiated action. Police officials said the elderly man has been warned, and if he repeats such an act, stricter legal action will follow.

Public outrage is visible on social media. Most people are praising the woman’s courage and are demanding that such shameless individuals be given strict punishment so that no other woman falls victim to such a shameful act in the future.