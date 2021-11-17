Jaipur: After the T20 World Cup knock out, Team India has a good chance to avenge the World Cup defeat in a three-match T20 series with New Zealand. The first match of this series will be played in Jaipur today.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is not playing in this series and Tim Southee has been given the captaincy. At the same time, good spin player Devon Conway is also out of this series due to injury. In such a situation, the Indian team has an easy chance of winning the series.

The Indian team also does not have great players like Rohit, Bumrah and Shami, but players like Avesh and Venkatesh Iyer did wonders in the IPL and they are expected to perform well in the match against New Zealand too.

Let’s take a look at the live streaming details of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I:

Where is the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match taking place?: The first match of the three-match T20 series will be played between India and New Zealand Thursday, November 17 at Sawai Man Singh Cricket Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the match take place?: The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST and the first ball will be bowled at 7:00 PM.

Where can I watch live matches?: The match between India and New Zealand can be seen in different languages ​​​​on the channels of Star Sports Network. Apart from Hindi-English, it can also be seen in other regional languages.

Where to watch online live streaming?: The match can be watched online on Disney+Hotstar with a live streaming subscription.

