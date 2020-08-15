Bhubaneswar: The Independence Day was celebrated across Odisha Saturday with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hoisting the Tricolour at Exhibition Ground here and paying tribute to Covid warriors in his address to the state.

The Chief Minister also paid rich tribute to freedom fighters who have sacrificed their lives in freedom movements. For the first time, the flag hoisting ceremony was held without the participation of public.

“India has been fighting Covid-19 for the past five months. I pay my tribute to Covid warriors martyred in the battle,” he added.

He said Covid-19 has posed a huge challenge not just for India or the world but to the entire human race. It has deeply affected education, health, economy, tourism, transport as well as human society. Crores of people are losing their livelihood due to the pandemic, said the Chief Minister.

He said the government has set up dedicated Covid hospitals and taked every step so that the patients are not deprived of any treatment available. In view of the prevailing Coronavirus situation, the Independence Day was celebrated in schools without students’ participation.

Following Covid guidelines issued by the government, only headmasters and teachers attended the events.