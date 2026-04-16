Bhubaneswar:

“The current 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, as proposed, raises serious concerns that go beyond its stated objective,” Patnaik said in a letter to all MPs of the state.

Apart from BJD’s six Rajya Sabha MPs, Patnaik has sent the letters to 23 MPs of the BJP (20 Lok Sabha and 3 Rajya Sabha) and one each of Congress and an Independent.

“I write to you not only as the president of the BJD, but as a fellow Odia deeply committed to safeguarding the long-term interests, dignity, and equitable representation of our beloved state, Odisha. The same is seriously likely to be undermined if the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill is passed by Parliament,” Patnaik noted in the letter.

“I urge you – irrespective of party affiliation – to carefully consider the broader implications of this (131) Amendment. It is imperative that we seek clarity, safeguards, and, if necessary, a decoupling of women’s reservation from the delimitation process,” Patnaik said.

In a three-page letter to Odisha MPs, Patnaik urged lawmakers to raise the issue both inside and outside Parliament. He said that it is the duty of all MPs to ensure Odisha’s Lok Sabha share is not adversely affected due to the delimitation process.

Odisha presently has 21 Lok Sabha seats (about 3.9% of 543). However, under a proposed expansion to around 850 seats, its tally may rise to 29, but its proportional share could fall to 3.4 per cent, a relative decline of nearly 15 per cent, he said, adding that a 0.5 per cent share loss is a huge given the state’s minuscule 3.9 per cent representation in Parliament.

“It steals the political representation future of the people of Odisha. We cannot let it happen under our watch when people of Odisha have voted for you to protect their economic and political future through the Parliament,” the five-time former chief minister said.

Patnaik further said that for the people of Odisha, representation in Parliament is not just about numbers, but it is about identity, pride, and the assurance that our unique history, language, and aspirations are heard at the highest levels.

“Any move that diminishes our presence in the national discourse can create a sense of degradation among our people. We must ensure that progress for one section does not come at the cost of another’s voice. This is precisely what the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill is likely to deliver,” he noted.

He clarified that the proposed linkage between women’s reservation and the delimitation process, which is expected to follow the next Census, has far-reaching implications.

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“States like Odisha, which have made significant strides in population control and human development, are being penalised. A disproportionate increase in Lok Sabha seats in more populous states could skew the allocation of central resources and policy attention. This may adversely impact Odisha’s share in national development priorities, fiscal transfers, and infrastructure investments,” the former chief minister said.

Patnaik said that Odisha has been a large contributor to the revenue of the government and yet has always received discriminatory treatment, including the denial of a special status. “Our development needs are unique given the composition of our population,” he said.

Giving a call for unity among lawmakers from the state, Patnaik said, “Let us stand united in protecting the interests of our state while continuing to support genuine and equitable reforms”.

The Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly said that the BJD is prepared to take it to the people of Odisha if the state’s legitimate concerns and demands are trampled by the majority voice of other states.

Patnaik also invoked Lord Jagannath’s blessings and hoped that he would show us the way to protect and fight for the people of Odisha.