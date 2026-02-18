New Delhi: Odisha government is showcasing its growing leadership in Artifi cial Intelligence (AI) through a dedicated Odisha Pavilion at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, being held February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Positioned around the theme ‘Odisha – From AI to Impact’, the pavilion showcases how Odisha is moving beyond pilot initiatives to large-scale, real-world AI deployments — spanning governance, healthcare, agriculture, education, disaster management, and urban infrastructure — with a focus on measurable public impact.

The showcase highlights how Odisha is advancing a structured implementation model, strengthening institutional capacity, and prioritising scalable, measurable outcomes across its AI initiatives. A key highlight of Odisha’s participation is its strategic collaboration with Sarvam AI, underscoring the state’s push to build sovereign AI capabilities. The partnership is aimed at enabling population-scale Odia-language AI applications while creating the foundation for advanced AI infrastructure and compute capacity — positioning Odisha as a rising AI hub in eastern India.

The pavilion is hosting over 10 innovation-driven startups and ecosystem partners — spanning applied AI ventures, research institutions, technology collaborators, and government-linked initiatives — showcasing the breadth of Odisha’s innovation ecosystem. Together, they demonstrate real-world use cases that highlight the state’s growing innovation pipeline and its push to democratise access to AI technologies and resources.

Visitors to Hall No. 5, First Floor at Bharat Mandapam can explore live demonstrations, collaborative models, and scalable AI solutions aligned with the state’s long-term digital transformation roadmap. The Odisha government is also expected to make a detailed announcement February 18 during pavilion engagements, offering deeper insights into showcased use cases, ecosystem partnerships, and emerging investment opportunities — signalling the next phase of its AI roadmap. Through its participation at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the state aims to reinforce its message that strategically deployed AI can move beyond innovation pilots to deliver inclusive, population-scale impact. Electronics and Information Technology Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “Odisha has a good presence in AI Summit. Solutions displayed by them in the exhibition will bring a positive change to the citizens.”