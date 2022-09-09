New Delhi: One-day state mourning will be observed across India September 11 as a mark of respect to UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, the government announced Friday.

The queen died Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after remaining the UK’s longest-serving monarch for 70 years. She was 96.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, passed away September 8, 2022. As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, the government of India has decided that there will be one-day state mourning September 11 throughout India,” an official statement said.

On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country on all buildings where it is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on the day, the statement said.