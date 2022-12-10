Chattogram: Ishan Kishan smashed the fastest double hundred in the history of ODI cricket as India beat Bangladesh by 227 runs in the inconsequential third and final match here Saturday.

Put in to bat, Kishan blasted 210 off 131 balls, while Virat Kohli (113) also slammed his first ODI hundred since August, 2019 to power India to a massive 409 for 8.

Kishan, who came into the side in place of an injured Rohit Sharma, slammed as many as 24 fours and 10 maximums.

Washington Sundar also chipped in with 37 to take the team past the 400-mark.

In reply, Bangladesh were all out for 182 in 34 overs with Shakib Al Hasan top-scoring with a 50-ball 43 for the hosts.

Shardul Thakur (3/30) did most of the damage, while Axar Patel (2/22) and Umran Malik (2/43) claimed two wickets each.

For Bangladesh, Ebadot Hossain (2/80), Shakib Al Hasan (2/68), Taskin Ahmed (2/89), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/76) and Mustafizur Rahman (1/66) were among wickets.

Brief Score:

India: 409 for 8 in 50 overs (Ishan Kishan 210, Virat Kohli 113; Shakib Al Hasan 2/68).

Bangladesh: 182 all out in 34 overs (Shakib Al Hasan 43; Shardul Thakur 3/30).

