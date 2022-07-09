Birmingham: India defeated England by 49 runs in the second T20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here Saturday.

Sent into bat, India managed a decent 170 for eight.

Ravindra Jadeja top-scored for India with an unbeaten 46 off 29 balls, while skipper Rohit Sharma hit a 20-ball 31 and Rishabh Pant made 15-ball 26.

Chris Jordan (4/27) was the pick of the bowlers for England, while Richard Gleeson (3/15) snared three wickets on debut.

Chasing, England kept wickets at regular intervals to be bowled out for 121 in 17 overs.

Moeen Ali made 35 off 21 balls for England and was the highest scorer, while David Willey scored unbeaten 33.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/15) picked up three wickets for India, while Jasprit Bumrah (2/10) and Yuzvendra Chahal (2/10) scalped two wickets apiece.

India had earlier defeated England by 50 runs in the first T20I at Southampton.

Brief Scores:

India: 170 for 8 in 20 overs (Ravindra Jadeja 46 not out, Rohit Sharma 31; Chris Jordan 4/27, Richard Gleeson 3/15).

England: 121 all out in 17 overs (Moeen Ali 35; David Willey 33; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/15, Jasprit Bumrah 2/10, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/10).