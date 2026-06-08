New Delhi: Twenty-three political parties have confirmed their participation in the INDIA bloc meeting being held in New Delhi Monday.

The meeting comes at a time when the coalition is facing growing internal strains, with key ally DMK staying away and Left parties expressing dissatisfaction over recent developments within the alliance.

The gathering, branded as the “INDIA janbandhan” meeting, is expected to deliberate on the alliance’s future course, including preparations for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and coordination on key political issues.

The meeting will be held at the Constitution Club and is seen as an important exercise in Opposition unity at a time when parties in the alliance are seeking to strengthen cooperation against the ruling government.

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, said 23 parties had confirmed their participation in the meeting. He noted that while some alliance partners would not be present, they continue to share the coalition’s Opposition to the Centre’s policies.

“There are some parties that have expressed their inability to attend this particular meeting for their own reasons, even though they have conveyed their strong Opposition to the Modi government’s policies,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

According to sources, the meeting was convened following discussions among alliance partners and at the insistence of the Trinamool Congress. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are expected to attend the gathering.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Derek O’Brien underlined the alliance’s commitment to collective action, quoting Ramesh’s post and stating, “Meeting with a common purpose and clear intent. INDIA united. Many parties look forward to meeting in the spirit of camaraderie.”

He further emphasised that the alliance’s strength lies in its diversity. “Like India itself, the ‘INDIA janbandhan’ continues to stand united through its diversity,” he added.

Outlining the agenda, Ramesh said Opposition parties were united in their criticism of several actions of the government, including “actions that are snatching away the right to vote for millions of Indians, assaulting the Constitution daily, attacking Opposition leaders through investigative agencies, seriously damaging the livelihoods of crores of Indians, breaking household budgets through relentless price rise, betraying the hopes and aspirations of lakhs of youth, dampening investment climate, and compromising the national interest by its foreign policy.”

The INDIA bloc meeting is expected to conclude with discussions on strengthening coordination among constituent parties and shaping a common political strategy ahead of future electoral contests.