Guwahati: The flood situation in Assam remained grim Friday, with more than 2.12 lakh people continuing to reel under the impact of inundation across eight districts, while the cumulative death toll due to this year’s floods rose to 80, officials said.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 2,12,441 people are currently affected by floods in Golaghat, Sivasagar, Biswanath, Charaideo, Kamrup (Metro), Jorhat, Dhemaji and Nagaon districts.

The disaster has affected 437 villages spread across 21 revenue circles, while floodwaters have submerged 17,198.09 hectares of crop area, causing extensive damage to agricultural land.

ASDMA said two more persons lost their lives in Sivasagar district during the past 24 hours, taking the total flood-related death toll in the state this season to 80.

Authorities are continuing relief and rescue operations in the affected districts.

Relief camps have been opened at 21 locations to shelter displaced families, while district administrations are providing food, drinking water and other essential supplies to those affected.

Officials said urban flooding continues to affect parts of Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Two localities — Padumbari and Tetelia-Boragaon Service Lane — under one revenue circle remain impacted due to waterlogging.

Meanwhile, ASDMA Thursday night issued a public advisory asking residents to stay away from the Dhansiri (South) River following a continuous rise in its water level at Numaligarh in Golaghat district.

“Due to the continuous increase in the water level of River Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh in Golaghat district of Assam, citizens are advised to stay away from the river,” the authority said in its public interest advisory.

Officials said the state government and district administrations are closely monitoring the flood situation, particularly in vulnerable areas, as water levels in several rivers continue to remain high.

The authorities have urged people living in low-lying and riverbank areas to remain alert and follow advisories issued by the district administration and disaster management agencies.