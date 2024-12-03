New Delhi: MPs of several INDIA bloc parties protested on the Parliament premises Tuesday over the Adani issue and reiterated their demand for a joint parliamentary probe into the matter.

MPs of the Congress, AAP, RJD, Shiv Sena (UBT), DMK and the Left parties among others raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded accountability.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, RJD’s Misa Bharti and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant also participated in the protest on the steps leading to the Parliament’s Makar Dwar.

The Congress and some other opposition have been demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe following the indictment by US prosecutors of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani and other company officials on bribery and fraud charges.

With billionaire Adani charged in the US with alleged bribery and fraud, the Congress has said it “vindicates” its demand for a joint parliamentary committee investigation into the various “scams” involving his conglomerate.

The Adani Group’s indictment in the US has given fresh ammunition to opposition parties to demand a joint parliamentary committee probe into the business group’s dealings.

Gandhi had sought Adani’s immediate arrest.

The Adani Group has denied all allegations as “baseless”.