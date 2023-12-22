New Delhi: Leaders of the INDIA bloc Friday staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here against the suspension of 146 opposition MPs during the Parliament’s Winter Session and demanded a detailed statement by Union Home Minister Amit Shah December 13 Parliament security breach.

All the suspended MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and other leaders like CPI’s D. Raja, CPM’s Sitaram Yechury gathered at the Jantar Mantar.

Speaking to the media, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain said, “Parliament is the highest decision-making body. More than 700 MPs are elected directly or indirectly.

“The government has no right to suspend MPs and run the House. This government is completely dictatorial and undemocratic,” he said.

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh said, “Have so many MPs been suspended ever? We had only demanded a statement from the Home Minister.”

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, targeting the government, said, “We need to save democracy from those who are currently in power. The BJP must be held accountable for the security breach incident in the Parliament.”

At least 146 MPs were suspended from the Winter Session of Parliament over their demands for a detailed statement by the Home Minister over the security breach in Parliament.

Two people December 13 jumped from the visitor’s gallery of Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour proceedings and also sprayed yellow colour smoke. Delhi Police registered a case and arrested six people in connection with the probe.

IANS