Cape Town: India were bowled out for 223 in their first innings in the series-deciding third Test against South Africa at the Newland here Tuesday. Except for Virat Kohli (79, 201b, 12×4, 1×6) and Cheteshwar Pujara (43), none of the other Indian batters could offer any resistance to the opposition bowlers. Kagiso Rabada picked up four wickets while Marco Jansen scalped three as South Africa restricted India to a low first innings total.