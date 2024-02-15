Bangalore: Tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan said Thursday that the Indian Davis Cup team are well-equipped to tackle the challenge of Sweden even if the hosts choose to play on clay courts in the September tie. The Indian Davis Cup team will travel to Sweden, hoping to get their first win over the European nation. In the five earlier Davis Cup ties, India had lost on all occasions. Ramkumar said their familiarity with the game style of Swedish players will also stand them in good stead.

India qualified for the World Group after beating Pakistan 4-0 recently in the playoffs held in Islamabad.

“I am sure they (Sweden) are going to play on clay the Davis Cup tie. But we have been playing some unbelievable tennis and then there is Sumit Nagal, and I think he can grind them off, and I am sure he is very fit too,” Ramkumar told media here.

“Rankings don’t matter on court because it comes down to how well we play on that particular day. You have seen how Aisam (ul-Haq Quershi of Pakistan) performed (in the Davis Cup), right?” Ramkumar added.

Ramkumar was attending a felicitation programme organised by KSLTA for tennis players. The function was also attended by N Sriram Balaji, Saketh Myneni, Nikki Poonacha and Sunil Yajaman, the joint secretary of KSLTA.

Ramkumar also hoped to polish his singles skills further ahead of the Sweden tie. “Sweden are a great team and they have some very good players like Elias (Ymer, world No. 160). I am looking forward to play some good singles in the next few months. I have played Elias and he is a very skilled player. He has an unbelievable backhand and plays some consistent tennis from the baseline. So, we know a few things about them and we need to use them,” pointed out Ramkumar.

“It is going to be a close contest, but I am sure we have an edge in doubles,” said Ramkumar.

Even though Rohan Bopanna no longer competes in the Davis Cup, India have a formidable doubles contingent with Yuki Bhambri, Sriram Balaji, Vijay Prashanth and Anirudh Chandrasekhar featuring inside top 100 rankings.

Eamkumar also lauded Bopanna, who recently climbed to World No. 1 spot in doubles rankings. “It is a phenomenal job, as being No.1 in the world is spectacular. It is not easy at all. I have to congratulate him for all the hard work and sacrifices he has done,” Ramkumar said.

“Indian tennis and Indian players can look up to him (Bopanna) for what he has achieved and I am sure he will inspire several players,” said Ramkumar, a former doubles partner of Bopanna.