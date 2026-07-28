New Delhi: India and China discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties during Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri’s visit to Beijing, echoing the shared vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping that both nations are development partners.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides acknowledged the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas.

Misri is on a two-day visit to China from Monday. He has held talks with a number of Chinese leaders, including Vice Foreign Minister Hua Chunying and Vice Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China Sun Haiyan.

In the last few months, New Delhi and Beijing unveiled a series of measures to normalise their ties that came under severe strain during the over four-year eastern Ladakh border standoff.

Both sides discussed bilateral relations in its entirety and discussed means of advancing the vision of the two leaders (Modi and Xi) that India and China are partners and development opportunities for each other, including through mutually beneficial outcomes across trade and economic ties, culture and people-to-people exchanges, Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

On India and China deciding to resume border trade through Nathu La, Jaiswal said This is matter which was agreed between two side last year. In August 2025, Both sides agreed to the re-opening of border trade through the three designated trading points, namely Lipulekh Pass, Shipki La Pass and Nathu La Pass.

Following a series of diplomatic and military talks, the two sides withdrew their troops from several friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

In October 2024, the two sides firmed up a disengagement pact for Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh.

Days after the agreement was finalised, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Kazan and took a number of decisions to improve ties.

In August last year, Modi travelled to the Chinese city of Tianjin to attend the annual SCO summit. Modi and Xi held extensive talks on the sidelines of the SCO summit.

In the meeting, Modi said India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.