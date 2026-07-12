New Delhi: India Sunday condemned the attack on a merchant vessel with 11 Indian nationals on board off the coast of Oman, stating that the targeting of civilian shipping and infrastructure in the region must end.

Ten Indian nationals have been rescued while one is reportedly missing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“We condemn the attack on the commercial vessel GFS Galaxy off the coast of Oman, earlier today. Of the 11 Indian nationals on board, 10 have been rescued so far, while 1 Indian National is reportedly missing,” it said in a statement.

The MEA said the Indian embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing search and rescue operation. “We thank the Omani authorities for their support.”

It said the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region are “deeply worrisome”.

“We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” the MEA said.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” it said.