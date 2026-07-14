New Delhi: India Tuesday strongly condemned the attacks on two merchant vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, in which one Indian national was killed and 10 others were injured.

The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran was summoned this morning by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a strong protest against these attacks was lodged with him.

India said it is “deeply concerned” by the attacks on two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, during their transit through the strait.

“Both the vessels were carrying 30 Indian seafarers, among their combined crew of 46. Of the 12 Indian nationals onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one has tragically lost his life and another has been injured,” the MEA said.

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“Of the 18 Indian nationals onboard MT Mombasa, nine have sustained injuries, including two who are reported to be seriously injured,” it said.

The MEA said India strongly condemns these attacks and “acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz.”

“We also reiterate our deep concern on account of the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the West Asian region and call for immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace,” the MEA said.