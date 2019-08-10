New Delhi:The process of selection of the next India men’s cricket team head coach is expected to prolong a bit further, as the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) are likely to interview the shortlisted candidates only post Independence Day.

The CAC comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy had earlier stated, successor to Ravi Shastri would be decided by mid-August.

“The meeting was initially set to take place August 13 and 14, but after shortlisting the candidates, it has come to the fore that around six candidates fit the bill for the position of the head coach and thus, one day of interviews should be enough,” a source close to the developments said.

“Some paperwork still remains and that needs to be completed before the CAC can start the process of interviewing the eligible candidates. Don’t see the process happening before August 15,” the source added.

Asked if skipper Virat Kohli’s opinion will be sought by the CAC, the source said that the captain would not be a part of the decision-making process just as was the case during the selection of the women’s coach. But sources also said that Shastri is likely to continue as India’s head coach.

While the CAC is expected to pick the head coach, the support staff will be picked by the selection committee comprising of MSK Prasad, Gagan Khoda, Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi.

It is strongly believed that bowling coach Bharat Arun will continue in his role, thanks to his brilliant effort with the bowling unit. Sanjay Bangar who is the current batting coach could be replaced by either Vikram Rathour or Praveen Amre.