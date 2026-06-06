Mullanpur: India skipper Shubman Gill won toss and opted to bat in one-off Test against Afghanistan here Saturday.

India handed debut to left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who has played 29 first-class matches for Rajasthan. He has 129 wickets from those matches.

This will be Gill’s first Test as captain on his home turf, Punjab.

Afghanistan also handed Test cap to 22-year-old left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik , Rahat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman, Mohammad Saleem.