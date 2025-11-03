New Delhi: India is preparing to invest approximately Rs 65,400 crore ($7.44 billion) in developing and manufacturing indigenous fighter jet engines by 2035, marking a significant push for self-reliance in defence aerospace technology.

The plan aims to make India self-reliant in one of the most critical areas of defence — aircraft propulsion, according to a Times of Oman report.

The project marks a strong step towards reducing dependence on imports and building engines that can power the next generation of Indian fighter jets.

From the advanced Tejas Mk2 to the stealthy AMCA, and from upgraded fighters to unmanned aircraft, India plans to build around 1,100 engines in the next decade.

SV Ramana Murthy, Director of the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), is leading the mission to build homegrown engines that can compete globally.

He said the focus is on creating a strong ecosystem that includes government research, private industry, and global partnerships.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is also preparing for this transformation. It aims to strengthen its fleet to 42 squadrons by 2035 with around 450 new fighter jets — many of which could soon fly on engines made in India.

This will not only boost India’s defence capabilities but also its confidence in technological self-reliance.

One of the major projects in this roadmap is the Tejas Mk2, which follows the success of the existing Tejas aircraft.

Talks with the US-based General Electric for its F414 engine, along with a technology transfer agreement, are expected to help India build world-class engines domestically.

India’s indigenous Kaveri engine programme, which has faced delays in the past, is now being revived with new energy. Its upgraded versions could soon power unmanned combat aircraft, an important part of the country’s future defence strategy.

International collaborations will also play a big role in this mission. Global engine makers like France’s Safran, Britain’s Rolls-Royce, and the US’s GE are in discussions to co-develop a fifth-generation engine for India’s Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) — a project expected to produce its first prototype by 2028.

For the first time, India is inviting private companies to participate in fighter jet development, opening new opportunities for innovation and growth in the aerospace sector.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will work alongside private and global players to share the workload and boost production.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” (self-reliant India) vision, the government is actively encouraging global defence manufacturers to set up production facilities in India.

The move signals a shift — from India being a buyer of defence technology to becoming a builder and partner in advanced manufacturing.

Experts say this massive engine development programme will not only strengthen India’s defence readiness but also help boost the economy by creating jobs, encouraging exports, and positioning India as a global player in the aerospace industry.