New Delhi: Total foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows during April-November 2021 stood at USD 54.10 billion, Parliament was informed Wednesday.

Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the government has put in place a liberal and transparent policy for FDI, wherein most of the sectors are open under the automatic route.

To further liberalise and simplify FDI policy for providing the ease of doing business and attract investments, reforms have been undertaken recently across sectors such as coal mining, contract manufacturing, digital media, single-brand retail trading, civil aviation, defence, insurance and telecom, he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

“During the current financial year 2021-22 (up to November 2021), FDI inflows worth USD 54.10 billion have been reported in the country,” he said.

According to the data, FDI equity inflows during April-November 2021 was USD 39.26 billion.

It was USD 43.85 billion during April-November 2020.

Sectors that attracted maximum inflows during the period include computer software and hardware (USD 9 billion), automobile (USD 5.84 billion), services (USD 4.95 billion), education (USD 2.8 billion), trading (USD 2.79 billion), construction (infrastructure) activities (USD 1.48 billion), metallurgical industries (USD 1.35 billion), and defence industries (USD 2.19 million).

PTI