New Delhi: India Sunday rejected assertions made by Bangladesh’s interim government, stating that it has consistently expressed support for fair, free, inclusive and credible elections being held in the neighbouring nation in a peaceful atmosphere.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities hostile to the interests of the people of Bangladesh.

“India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh in its press note dated 14 December 2025. We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere,” the MEA said in a statement.

“India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh. We expect that the interim Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections,” it added.

The MEA’s statement comes after Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma over allowing former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to make what it described as “provocative statements calling on leaders and activists to engage in terrorist activities” in Bangladesh. According to the ministry, the Indian envoy went to the Foreign Ministry in the morning, where Bangladesh expressed “deep concern” over Sheikh Hasina being allowed to make these statements and sought her immediate extradition, Bangladesh’s Dhaka Tribune reported.

Earlier in November, India acknowledged that it had received Dhaka’s request on the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, which is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes.

Asked during a weekly media briefing about Bangladesh’s request for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “Yes, we have received the request, and this request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. We remain committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including peace, democracy, inclusion and stability in that country and will continue to engage constructively in this regard with all stakeholders.”

Bangladesh had written to India seeking the extradition of Sheikh Hasina following the judgment of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT). November 17, Bangladesh’s ICT pronounced a death sentence for Sheikh Hasina after it found the former Prime Minister guilty on the charges of crimes against humanity related to the demonstrations in July 2024.

The ICT also convicted two of Hasina’s top aides, sentencing former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death and former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who turned state witness, to five years’ imprisonment.

Following the ICT verdict, Hasina alleged that the judgment announced against her came from a “rigged tribunal” set up and presided over by the unelected interim government led by Muhammad Yunus, which lacks a democratic mandate. The former PM termed the ruling as biased and politically motivated.