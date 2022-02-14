New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India reported 34,113 new Covid-19 cases, marking a 24 per cent decline, the Union Health Ministry said Monday.

Also in the same period, there were 346 additional fatalities, which took the nationwide death toll to 5,09,011.

Meanwhile, active Covid cases have reduced to 4,78,882, which account for 1.12 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 91,930 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 4,16,77,641. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.68 per cent, said the Ministry.

Also in the same period, a total of 10,67,908 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total to 75.18 crore.

While, the weekly positivity rate stood at 3.99 per cent, the daily positivity rate fell to 3.19 per cent.

With the administration of over 11.66 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage reached 172.95 crore as of Monday morning.