New Delhi: In the last 24 hours, India reported 2,451 new Covid-19 cases, a marginal increase against the 2,380 infections registered the previous day, the Union Health Ministry said Friday.

Also in the same period, an additional 54 Covid fatalities increased the nationwide death toll to 522,116.

The number of India’s active caseload has increased to 14,241, accounting for 0.03 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The recovery of 1,589 patients in the last 24 hours took the cumulative tally to 4,25,16,068. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.75 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,48,939 tests were conducted across the country, increasing the overall to 83.38 crore.

While, the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.47 per cent, the daily positivity rate reported a considerable spike at 0.55 per cent.

As of Friday morning, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 187.26 crore, achieved via 2,29,29,662 sessions.