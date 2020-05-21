New Delhi: India and South Africa could play three T20 Internationals at the end of August as part of a prior ‘agreement’. However, the series will only be played if the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic improves substantially. If that doesn’t happen governments of both India and South Africa will not give the go ahead.

Series expected in August

The fixtures are currently earmarked for late August. However, Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) acting chief executive Jacques Faul, said dates may be shifted. He said that the BCCI has expressed ‘willingness’, to have the series later on during the year.

“India wants to honour its agreement. If it’s postponed, maybe a bit later,” Faul said during a virtual press conference Thursday. “We’ve had a very good discussion with them (BCCI),” the CSA executive added.

BCCI’s version

A BCCI official on condition of anonymity said that the possibility is ‘there’ regarding the series. However, all depends on the clearance from the government of India.

“First, we have to get the players for a conditioning camp in a green zone. Obviously, if things are on track, we would play in South Africa,” the official said.

The IPL factor

BCCI has agreed to this series for a different reason sources said. It means BCCI will have CSA’s support if it wants to organise the IPL in October-November instead of the T20 World Cup. There is a possibility that the T20 World Cup in Australia may get cancelled due to travel restrictions.

Seeking approval

Faul said they have already initiated the process to seek permission from the South African government.

“We’re seeking an audience with the South African sports minister. We have no problems playing behind closed doors to get the approval for the series. This will relate specifically to the potential of an incoming Indian tour,” said Faul.

“We’re going to be very innovative because it’s an important tour for us. As I’ve stated before, we’re very encouraged by India’s willingness,” Faul added.

Cricket, like any other sport, has been impacted by the pandemic with all its engagements postponed.

PTI