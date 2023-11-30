Santiago (Chile): The Indian team made a resounding start to its FIH Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup campaign by securing a commanding 12-0 victory over Canada here.

Annu (4th, 6th, 39th minute), Dipi Monika Toppo (21st), Mumtaz Khan (26th, 41st, 54th, 60th), Deepika Soreng (34th, 50th, 54th), and Neelam (45th) were the goal scorers for India Wednesday.

India began the match with an attacking approach, and swiftly secured an early advantage as Annu scored two early goals through penalty corners.

Despite taking a two-goal lead, India persisted with their aggressive style, maintaining pressure on Canada. However, they were unable to find more goals in the opening quarter as it ended 2-0 in their favour.

The momentum from the first quarter was carried into the second by India, who continued their dominance. They maintained possession, consistently penetrating the circle, resulting in Dipi Monika Toppo and Mumtaz Khan netting a field goal each, further extending India’s lead.

In the meantime, Canada won a penalty corner but they were unable to make the most of it. As the second quarter concluded, the Indian team enjoyed a commanding 4-0 lead.

Despite having a healthy lead, the Indian team showed no signs of slowing down in the third quarter and continued to dominate the proceedings with Deepika Soreng converting a penalty corner, following which Annu completed her hat-trick, while Mumtaz Khan scored her second goal of the match.

Also, Neelam smashed home her shot from a penalty corner to make it 8-0 for India by the end of the penultimate quarter.

The Indian team’s hunger for goals continued in the fourth quarter, resulting in strikes from Deepika Soreng and Mumtaz Khan as they completed their hat-tricks.

India will next lock horns with Germany Friday.