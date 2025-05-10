New Delhi: Besides blunting Pakistan’s drone attacks overnight, India has carried out precision attacks on six Pakistan Air Force bases in Rafiqui, Sukkur, Murid, Chunia, Chaklala, and Rahim Yar Khan, said an official Saturday.

Pakistan’s military installations, like a radar site at Pasrur and the Sialkot aviation base, were also targeted, the official said.

Defence experts said Chaklala air base in Rawalpindi is considered one of Pakistan’s most sensitive as it is located just 10 km from Islamabad. The base handles both VIP and PAF operations.

The strike on Chaklala, in a way, is a warning served by India that even the most fortified of PAF assets are within its range. The strike is also a warning against launching transport missions and aerial refuelling from the base that was used extensively in the 1965 and 1971 wars.

To incapacitate Pakistan’s drone launch facilities at Murid airbase in Chakwal, the Indian Air Force used missiles Friday night to hit assets that were used by the PAF for launching hundreds of combat drones over the past two days.

The PAF squadrons trained to use drones like Shahpar-2 and Bayraktar TB2 are based here. The targeting of this facility is likely to impact the future capability of the PAF to launch drone attacks against India.

Sukkur airbase in Jamshoro district of Sindh is considered the most modern among the PAF’s assets. It serves as a station for F-16, JF-17 jets, and SAAB 2000 Airborne Early Warning and Control System (AEW&CS).

Rafiqui airbase in Shorkot of Jhang district is home to fighter aircraft like JF-17, Mirage, and combat choppers. Chunian airbase, about 70 km from Lahore, also houses JF-17 and Mirage jets.

Rahim Yar Khan air base in southern Punjab is vital for PAF’s operations targeted at the Indian province of Rajasthan.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said in a media briefing on Operation Sindoor that “while carrying out these responses, India ensured minimum collateral damage”.

The precision strikes on Pakistani military targets last night were part of Operation Sindoor, launched Wednesday, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The operation aimed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, with a focus on avoiding military escalation.

IANS