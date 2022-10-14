New Delhi: India’s strategic strike submarine ‘INS Arihant’ has carried out successful launch of a ballistic missile Friday, the Defence Ministry said in a release. The ballistic missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters, the ministry said.

“The successful user training launch of the SLBM (submarine launched ballistic missile) by ‘INS Arihant’ is significant to prove crew competency and validate the SSBN programme, a key element of India’s nuclear deterrence capability,” the ministry informed.

A robust, survivable and assured retaliatory capability is in keeping with India’s policy to have ‘credible minimum deterrence’ that underpins its ‘No First Use’ commitment’, the statement further added.

The Defence Ministry also said that the ballistic missile test went off successfully covering all parameters.