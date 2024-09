Balasore: India Friday successfully test-fired the Vertical Launch Short Range Surface to Air Missile (VLSRSAM) for the second consecutive day from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur on the Odisha coast, defence sources said.

A statement from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) confirmed that both tests September 12 and 13 were successful.

“In both the tests, the missile successfully intercepted a high-speed low altitude aerial target mimicking sea skimming aerial target,” the statement said.

For safety reasons, the Balasore district administration temporarily relocated 3,100 residents from six villages within 2.5 km radius of ITR Launch Pad 3.

A revenue official said these precautions were taken in consultation with the ITR authorities at Chandipur.

