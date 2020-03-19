New Delhi: The government said Thursday that one Indian who tested positive for coronavirus has died in Iran while the other citizens infected with the disease are being provided treatment and taken care of by the Iranian government.

“We have evacuated 590 people from Iran where the situation is very severe. The Indians infected with coronavirus in Iran have been segregated and taken care of very well by the government there. We believe they will recover and we will bring them back,” a senior Minister of External Affairs (MEA) official said Thursday. He added that that 201 Indians were evacuated Wednesday from Iran.

The official said closely knit families required some persuasion and counselling during the process of segregation to prevent the spread of the contagion.

“Some pilgrims and students are still there and our embassy and mission are in control (of the situation),” the official informed.

