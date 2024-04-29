New Delhi: India Monday summoned the Canadian deputy high commissioner and lodged a strong protest over the raising of pro-Khalistan slogans at a public event in Toronto in the presence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the raising of the slogans at the event as “disturbing” and said it illustrated once again the political space that has been given in Canada to “separatism, extremism and violence”.

It said the actions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens.

“The Canadian deputy high commissioner was today summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs with regard to the raising of separatist slogans on ‘Khalistan’ at an event which was being personally addressed by the prime minister of Canada,” the MEA said.

“The Government of India’s deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event,” it said.

“This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence,” the MEA said in a statement.

It added: “Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens.”

PTI