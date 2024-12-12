Adelaide: India’s cricket team bus allegedly left without opener Yashasvi Jaiswal Wednesday morning, reportedly due to an act of indiscipline that upset captain Rohit Sharma. The incident occurred ahead of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane.

According to a report by SportsTak, the team was scheduled to leave their Adelaide hotel at 8:30am. local time to catch a flight to Brisbane. All players, with the exception of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah—who were reportedly travelling with their families on a chartered flight—were present in the lobby area, along with the support staff and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. However, Jaiswal was allegedly missing.

Jaiswal, known for his punctuality, reportedly arrived late for reasons that remain unclear. The delay, according to the report, did not sit well with Rohit, who allegedly expressed his frustration by stepping off the bus and instructing the team’s logistics manager to locate the missing player. The team’s manager and security officer also reportedly exited the bus to assist, but after a brief discussion, the bus departed without Jaiswal.

The report claimed Jaiswal arrived at the hotel lobby approximately 20 minutes after the bus had left. The team management then arranged for a separate car, and a senior security officer accompanied Jaiswal to the airport.

Neither the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) nor the team’s management has issued an official statement regarding the incident. Further details remain unconfirmed.

