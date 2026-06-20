New Delhi: India will host the BRICS National Security Advisers’ Meeting June 22-23 under its chairship, bringing together top security officials from member countries to deliberate on evolving global security challenges and strengthen cooperation on key strategic issues.

According to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release, the meeting will be chaired by National Security Adviser Shri Ajit Doval and will see participation from National Security Advisers and heads of delegation from BRICS member states.

The MEA stated that during the two-day meeting, delegates will exchange views on the theme “Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today.” The discussions are expected to focus on the rapidly changing security landscape and the growing impact of emerging technologies on global and national security.

“During the meeting, the National Security Advisers/Heads of Delegation of BRICS Member Countries will exchange views on the theme ‘Non-traditional security challenges confronting the world today’,” the ministry said in its statement.

The participants will also discuss “the rapidly evolving nature of national security challenges, as well as the role of new technologies in emerging security threats,” highlighting concerns over cybersecurity, digital vulnerabilities, artificial intelligence-driven risks and other non-conventional security issues confronting nations.

In addition, the National Security Advisers will review the outcomes of the recently concluded BRICS Joint Working Groups on Counter-Terrorism and on Security in the Use of Information and Communication Technologies. The review is expected to help shape future cooperation among BRICS nations in addressing transnational threats and strengthening collective security mechanisms.

The meeting assumes significance as India continues to steer discussions within BRICS on global governance, security cooperation and technological challenges. The grouping has increasingly expanded its focus beyond economic issues to include strategic and security-related concerns affecting member nations.

Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is scheduled to attend the meeting, marking his first visit to India since August 2025. Wang, who also serves as China’s National Security Adviser in his capacity as Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, will visit India June 22-23 at the invitation of NSA Ajit Doval.

The visit is being closely watched amid ongoing efforts by India and China to maintain dialogue on bilateral and regional issues. Wang had skipped the BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting hosted by India last month due to a scheduling conflict with US President Donald Trump’s visit to Beijing.