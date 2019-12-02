New Delhi: India will play their maiden cricket World Cup for the 50-year-olds to be held in South Africa from March 10 to 24 next year.

India will begin the 50-over tournament with a clash against England March 5 at Green Point Cricket Club.

West Indies, Namibia and Zimbabwe will also be making their debut in the tournament which will be played in Cape Town and Stellenbosch.

India is placed in Pool B along with Pakistan, England, South Africa, Namibia and Wales, while Pool A includes Australia, West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka, among others.

Sports and brand expert Shailendra Singh will lead the Indian team and the legendary Kapil Dev wished the team luck ahead of the tournament. “This is a beautiful moment, I want to wish him and his entire team good luck. Do well boys and we are with you all the way and enjoy the game.”

Australia had won the first ever over-50s World Cup in Sydney last year.

