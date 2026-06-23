New Delhi: India and the UK have held constructive and forward-looking deliberations at a meeting of a key group to chart a robust roadmap to deepen defence cooperation and strengthen the enduring partnership between the its armies, according to officials.

The India Army in a post on X Tuesday said the 15th India-United Kingdom Executive Steering Group (ESG) was held in the UK from June 17-19.

15th India-United Kingdom Executive Steering Group 🇮🇳🤝🇬🇧 The 15th India-United Kingdom Executive Steering Group (ESG) was held in the United Kingdom from 17 to 19 June 2026. The engagement included visits to the UK Trials & Experimental Group, the ESG Meeting at the Ministry of… pic.twitter.com/x5E6tdiv7b — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) June 23, 2026

The engagement included visits to the UK Trials & Experimental Group, the ESG Meeting at the Ministry of Defence, London and MBDA, Stevenage, it said.

Discussions focussed on advancing multi-tiered military cooperation through enhanced interoperability, bilateral joint exercises and training, subject matter expert exchanges in niche and emerging military technologies, exploration of new avenues of training collaboration and increased engagement between defence think tanks, the Indian Army said.

The deliberations were constructive and forward-looking, charting a robust roadmap for deepening defence cooperation and strengthening the enduring partnership between the Indian Army and the British Army, it said in the post.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India and the UK were well-positioned to construct a new future-oriented and mutually beneficial partnership on the back of their newly firmed-up comprehensive trade deal and the defence industrial roadmap.

He made the remarks during a meeting with British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in New Delhi.