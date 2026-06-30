Washington: The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) said negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between India and the United States have gathered significant momentum, as senior business leaders held a closed-door roundtable with United States Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer during the organisation’s IX Annual Leadership Summit in Washington.

The USISPF round table assumed significance given that Greer returned from India last week, where he held trade negotiations with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The discussions focused on advancing a balanced and mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and an interim deal in line with the Joint Statement issued on February 6, 2026.

USISPF said its Board Members discussed a range of issues with Greer, including enhanced market access, digital trade, supply chain resilience and the reduction of non-tariff barriers.

USISPF commended Greer, Goyal and their respective negotiating teams for the progress made in recent months

USISPF said, businesses on both sides remain optimistic that the proposed agreement could help achieve “Mission 500”, the ambitious target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump to expand bilateral trade to $500 billion.

USISPF said its Board Members remain committed to supporting the ongoing negotiations with the objective of securing an agreement that is balanced, commercially meaningful and delivers tangible benefits for businesses in both countries. It described the current phase as “a historic moment in the India–US strategic and commercial partnership.”

Mukesh Aghi, president and CEO of USISPF, said the discussions reflected the growing momentum in bilateral trade engagement.

“Hosting Ambassador Greer at our IX Annual Leadership Summit, just days after his productive engagements in New Delhi, underscores the extraordinary positive momentum in the US–India trade dialogue,” he said.

As we mark 250 years of American independence, we are witnessing a historic moment in this relationship. USISPF commends Ambassador Greer and his team as they work toward a balanced, mutually beneficial trade agreement,” Aghi said.

USISPF said the latest discussions reinforced confidence among industry leaders that both governments are moving steadily towards a comprehensive trade framework that strengthens commercial ties and expands economic cooperation between the world’s two largest democracies.