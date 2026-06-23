New Delhi: India and the United States are moving decisively towards finalising a bilateral trade agreement that could unlock new economic opportunities and deepen bilateral economic ties, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Tuesday as US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer arrived here for key trade talks with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal.

“Welcome to India, @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer! Great to have you here as we drive forward our ambitious trade agenda. We are moving decisively toward finalizing a strong bilateral trade agreement that will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries and significantly deepen the U.S.-India economic partnership,” Gor said in a post on X.

Great to be with Minister @PiyushGoyal and @USTradeRep Ambassador Greer today in New Delhi. Ongoing discussions on finalizing the trade deal between the US and India. pic.twitter.com/TyAeMgXBHq — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) June 23, 2026

Greer’s visit comes at a crucial stage in the ongoing negotiations between India and Washington on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA).

The US trade representative is scheduled to hold multiple rounds of discussions with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal as the two countries seek to finalise the framework for the first phase of the trade pact.

Monday, Gor had announced that several meetings were lined up between Greer and Goyal to advance the proposed agreement.

The ministerial-level engagement follows chief negotiator-level talks held here earlier this month as both sides work towards concluding an interim trade arrangement that is expected to pave the way for a broader bilateral trade pact.

Goyal has previously expressed confidence that India and the US are moving towards resolving outstanding issues and could conclude the first phase of the agreement by the middle of next month.

The negotiations have gained significance ahead of the July 24 expiry of the 10 per cent temporary tariff imposed by the US on its trading partners.

The tariff was announced earlier this year and is levied in addition to existing Most Favoured Nation (MFN) duty rates.