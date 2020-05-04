New Delhi: Pakistan is still following its ‘myopic’ and ‘limited’ agenda of pushing terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir. So India will respond appropriately with precision unless the neighbouring country gives up its policy of state sponsored terrorism. This was stated by Army Chief General MM Naravane here Monday.

Warning for Pakistan

General Naravane the chief of the 1.3 million-strong Army was curt in commenting on the situation. India will give ‘proportionate response’ to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and support to terrorism by Pakistan, said General MM Naravane .

Proud of martyrs

General Naravane said India is proud of the five security personnel who laid down their lives during the Handwara encounter. He particularly complimented Col Ashutosh Sharma who led the operation.

“The Indian Army will give proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and its (Pakistan’s) support to terrorism. The onus remains with Pakistan to bring peace in the region,” General Naravane said. “Pakistan has to give up its policy of state sponsored terrorism. Otherwise we will continue to respond appropriately and with precision,” he added.

Pakistan’s failure in handling coronavirus

General Naravane said the recent infiltration attempts by Pakistan along the LoC Control in Jammu and Kashmir portray something else. It showed that Pakistan is not interested in battling the coronavirus pandemic. It is still following its ‘own myopic and limited agenda of pushing terrorists inside India’.

“The low priority given to the Pakistani citizens by its own government and the army is apparent by the exponential rise in coronavirus cases. It also demonstrates massive shortages of medical equipment and supplies in Pakistan,” asserted General Naravane .

“The increased intensity of ceasefire violations by the Pakistan army just shows that the country is a global risk. It is not interested in providing relief to its own citizens,” General Naravane said. “Pakistan’s removal of names of hardcore terrorists from the terror watch list proves it still believes in exporting terrorism,” he added.

FATF recommendations

On implementation of recommendations of anti-terror watchdog FATF, the general said Pakistan has sought to ‘blindside’ the international community. It has done so by making superficial changes and amendments to its ‘non-existent’ checks on terror financing.

“Pakistan still continues to employ proxies to inflict terror and violence not only inside India but also in Afghanistan. In Afghanistan it supports the Taliban militarily and financially,” asserted General Naravane.

“The sudden spurts in violence against Afghan security forces are an indication to the nefarious activities of Pakistan. It still supports illegal and illicit drug and money laundering networks that fuel conflict,” the general signed off.

PTI