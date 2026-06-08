Mullanpur: India won the off Test against Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs after bowling out the visitors twice on day three here Monday.

Following on, Afghanistan were bundled out for 112, worse then their 152 in the first innings after India posted a mammoth 564/8 in their first essay.

Debutant Manav Suthar was the standout bowler for India, claiming 6/33 in 22 overs in the first innings. Washington Sundar took four wickets in Afghanistan’s second innings.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 564/8 declared in 127 overs.

Afghanistan: 152 and 112 all out 35.5 overs. (Sediqullah Atal 42, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 24; Washington Sundar 4/36, Kuldeep Yadav 3/30).