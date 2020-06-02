New Delhi: India witnessed 8,171 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours. With this, the total case count mounted to 1,98,706 Tuesday. At least 204 new fatalities were also recorded in 24 hours, taking the toll to 5,598.

The country witnessed more than 8,000 cases for the third consecutive day. With this, India has inched closer to the two-lakh mark. According to the Health Ministry, of the total number, at least 97,581 cases are active while 95,527 people have been cured.

Maharashtra reported a total of 70,013 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 23,495 and Delhi with 20,834 cases. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of casualties — 2,362, followed by Gujarat (1,063), Delhi (523) and Madhya Pradesh (358).

States that reported more than 5,000 cases are Madhya Pradesh (8,283), Rajasthan (8,980), Uttar Pradesh (8,075) and West Bengal (5,772). Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus has increased to over 6.2 million, while the death toll has topped 375,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The overall number of cases stood at 6,265,496, while the death toll increased to 375,526, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. With 1,811,370 confirmed cases and 105,165 deaths, the US currently accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 526,447 infections. This was followed by Russia (414,328), the UK (277,736), Spain (239,638), Italy (233,197), India (198,370), France (189,348), Germany (183,594), Peru (170,039), Turkey (164,769), Iran (154,445) and Chile (105,158), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 39,127 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,475), Brazil (29,937), France (28,836), Spain (27,127) and Mexico (10,167).