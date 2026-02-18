New Delhi: IndiaAI Expo Summit 2026 will remain closed February 19 and will instead get an extra day February 21, a senior government official said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the summit February 19.

“The expo will remain closed February 19. It has been extended by a day due to huge enthusiasm. It will remain open Saturday, February 21,” Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said.

Krishnan said 20 heads of states, including French President Emmanuel Macron, will be present at the inaugural session.

“We don’t want any inconvenience to public due to restrictions that is why it has been decided to not open expo tomorrow,” he said.

PTI