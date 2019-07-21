Recently TV industry lost two actors. One is a child actor named Shivlekh Singh who was in ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ whereas the other is Kannada actress Shobha.

This is not the first time that an actor lost their life in road accidents. Who are the others? Here is the list:

Shivlek Singh

Child artist Shivlek Singh passed away recently in a road accident. He was going to Raipur along with his parents where the car’s accident occurred. Shivlekh died on the spot while the condition of the parents remains fragile. Shivlekh made his debut with the serial ‘Sankat Mochan Hanuman’.

Shobha

Kannada TV actress Shobha also died in a car accident. The actress left her home for a visit to a temple. According to reports, Shobha was heading to Banashankari Temple in Badami taluk in Bagalkot district for Darshan. The accident happened due to a tire burst and then the vehicle rammed into a truck.

Soundarya

South Indian actress Soundarya debuted in Hindi film industry with the film ‘ Sooryavansham ‘ released May 21, 1999. She played the role of Amitabh Bachchan’s wife in the film ‘Heera Thakur’. Soundarya died at the age of 31 April 17, 2004 in aircraft crash. Soundarya was going to Karimnagar to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party, when the aircraft reached 100 feet in the air before bursting into flames. Soundarya was five months pregnant at the time of the accident.

Danish Zehen

The sudden death of YouTuber and reality show ‘Ace of Space’ contestant Danish Zehen sent jolts on social media. Danish was killed in car accident. According to reports, Danish was coming back from a wedding. Danish was a well-known YouTuber as well as a blogger and was quite popular among young people. He was only 22 years old.

Manisha Rai

Bhojpuri actress Manisha Rai, who gained popularity from the Bhojpuri film ‘Kohbar’, was killed in a road accident. The actress along with her associate Sanjiv Mishra was going for shooting when their bike collided with a car. The actress died on the spot itself. This incident took place in Ballia district of Uttar Pradesh.