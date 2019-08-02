Hindi film industry actors earn in crores. They not only buy luxurious things but also put their money on retail projects, restaurants, penthouses.

Film stars also invest in real estate abroad.

Here is the list of celebrities who own luxurious houses in foreign countries:

Shah Rukh Khan:

King of romance Shah Rukh Khan is one of the richest actors in the Hindi film industry. He also leads his life king size. His house in Palm Jumeirah in Dubai costs Rs 8 cr. This house has two remote garages, an independent beach and a private pool. He also has a house in London costing Rs 195 cr.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra gifted an apartment to her in Burj Khalifa, however, due to less space, the couple sold it. She has a bungalow in Waybridge (England), Surrey (Canada), Meyfair (London) and at Oxford Street of London.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay owns a posh apartment and bungalow but apart from this he also has a beautiful bungalow on the beach in Mauritius. Akshay also bought an entire hill in Toronto, Canada and also has a bungalow in the country.

Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan owns five houses including bungalows in Mumbai. Big B also has a home in Paris.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor

Nawab couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have bought themselves a Chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

PeeCee owns an apartment in Mumbai, the Quantico actress bought an apartment in New York. Husband Nick Jonas also gifted her a house in Los Angeles before their wedding.

