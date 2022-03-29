The pictures and videos of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars after he joked about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, have gone viral now. However, this is not the first incident when a celebrity has lost his cool. In fact there are many instances of Bollywood superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan who have blown their fuses.

SRK-Shirish Kunder fight

Shah Rukh Khan allegedly beat up filmmaker Shirish Kunder, husband of director-choreographer Farah Khan, at a party hosted by Sanjay Dutt in 2012. SRK and Shirish’s relationship was at an all-time low after the latter had criticised SRK’s film Ra One. Shirish had posted an insulting, ‘I just heard a Rs 150 crore firework fizzle’ remark on Twitter which led to the brawl. Shah Rukh was so angry that he forgot that Shirish was the husband of one of his closest friends, Farah.

When Salman slapped his security guard

Superstar Salman Khan once slapped his security guard after he allegedly manhandled a young fan. This incident, which took place during the premiere of Bharat, created quite a stir on social media. The actor reportedly got angry with the way the guard picked out a kid in the crowd and beat him up.

When Govinda took out his frustrations

Actor Govinda was once caught on camera slapping a visitor on the sets of the movie Money Hai Toh Honey Hai. The visitor was apparently accusing him of misbehaving with artistes, including women.

When Hrithik lost his cool

Hrithik once lost his cool when media professionals chased him at Shirdi just before the launch of his movie Kites. The actor was so furious that he shoves his way through a bunch of cameras and mediamen to exit the temple.

When Akshay hit Priyanka’s secretary

Akshay Kumar had once reportedly slapped Priyanka Chopra’s secretary. According to a report by ‘Mid-Day’, Akshay thought that the actress’ secretary, Prakash Jaju, was spreading rumours about them dating. Hence, in the heat of the moment, he slapped Prakash.