Kolkata: Former Indian footballer and one of the legends of the game Chuni Goswami died Thursday, his family members said. He was 82. They said that he died due to age related diseases.

Football apart, Goswami was a very good cricketer also. He was in the playing XI of the Bengal team that played in two Ranji Trophy finals.

However, it was for his football achievements that Chuni Goswami is well-known. Goswami led the Indian team to the gold medal in the 1962 Jakarta Asian Games. It was the only time that India had won the football gold in Asian Games. All through his life he represented Mohun Bagan in club football.

Family members informed that Goswami was admitted Thursday morning to a private nursing home in South Kolkata. He had complained of breathing problems. He suffered a massive heart attack and breathed his last some time during the early evening hours.

Details to follow

Agencies