Bangalore: Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh has gone ‘speechless’. Before that Manpreet Singh said Monday that it was a huge honour to be named the flag bearer for the Tokyo Olympics. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had earlier announced Monday that Manpreet and boxer MC Mary Kom will be India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony.

The 29-year-old midfielder became only the sixth hockey player to be named the flag bearer of the Indian contingent at the Olympics. In the past, Lal Shah Bokhari (1932), Major Dhyan Chand (1936), Balbir Singh Sr (1952 and 1956), Zafar Iqbal (1984) and Pargat Singh (1996) have had the honour of being flag bearers of the Indian contingent.

“This is amazing, and I am speechless. It’s a huge honour to be named the flag bearer for the opening ceremony alongside the incredible Mary Kom. I have always been inspired by her journey in boxing and personally for me, this is a big moment in my career. It is also a huge moment for hockey,” Manpreet said in a statement released by Hockey India (HI)

“I thank the Indian Olympic Association for this great opportunity. I am looking forward to the responsibility at the opening ceremony in Tokyo,” added the midfielder, who will be playing his third Olympics.

HI president, Gyanendro Ningombam, said, “Manpreet has been the cynosure of India men’s hockey team for many years now. He has led the team to some significant victories as the captain in the past couple of years including the Asia Cup triumph and bronze medal at the FIH World League Final in Bhubaneswar 2017. We at Hockey India are very proud that the IOA has named Manpreet along with Mary Kom as the flag bearers of the Indian contingent.”